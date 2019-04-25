How much do you know about the Muslim Brotherhood? video report

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

“We have an alleged ISIS recruiter roaming the hallways of Congress,” claims Cynthia Farahat, a Middle East Forum writing fellow in a video released this week. ISIS, she said, was founded by the Muslim Brotherhood.

Speaking ahead of National Muslim Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill, which will take place this May, Farahat said the event is organized by CAIR - Council on American-Islamic Relations - an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation trial, which is the biggest terrorism financing trial in the history of America.

Farahat, who published a report titled “Islamists with ties to terrorists lobby Congress” in 2018, said that most modern terror organizations have links to the Muslim Brotherhood and that American citizens should be aware and contact their representatives to encourage them to designate the organization a terrorist group and not allow them to participate in the advocacy day.







The Muslim Brotherhood is the “incubator for modern terrorism,” Farahat explained. She said that, “If you want to understand Islamic terrorism, you cannot do it without taking a very deep look into the Muslim Brotherhood. Since its founding in 1928, it was created as a terrorist group.”



The Muslim Brotherhood was formed as a militant organization. The first “modern terrorist organization” was its clandestine military apparatus called the “Special Apparatus” or the “Secret Apparatus,” which was formed in 1935.



The Muslim Brotherhood still upholds this clandestine apparatus, and now franchised it under different banners, according to Farahat. The Muslim Brotherhood founded Hamas, Islamic Group, Islamic State and Al Qaeda, for example.



“Even Osama Bin Laden, some Muslim Brotherhood people say, was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood until he died,” she said.



It is also an organization with a history of antisemitism. In the 1930s and 1940s, the Brotherhood would glorify Adolf Hitler.



“The Muslim Brotherhood newspaper used to put up rumors that Hitler converted to Islam because, according to them, he was implementing Islamic policies,” Farahat said. “The Muslim Brotherhood is not a single institution, it is an entity that franchises terror worldwide.



“Please contact your lawmakers and tell them to help designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization,” she said, “before we find another ISIS or Al Qaeda. The cycle needs to stop.”



Farahat's video report is timely in that on Wednesday, the Zionist Organization of America put out a release calling on pro-Israel people to have Rep. Rashida Tlaib removed from the Democratic party due to her ties with these organizations.







Some 30,000 people signed an online petition started by the group Stop Antisemitism calling on US attorney general William Barr and special antisemitism envoy Elan Carr to take a deep CAIR. That petition also claims that Omar and Tlaib are “strong allies” of the organization and that the organization helped get these Muslim women into office. Moreover, Rep. Ilhan Omar has come under scrutiny for her fundraising talks for CAIR and the Islamic Relief Organization . Both groups have terror-supporting members and leaders associated with them.Some 30,000 people signed an online petition started by the group Stop Antisemitism calling on US attorney general William Barr and special antisemitism envoy Elan Carr to take a deep CAIR. That petition also claims that Omar and Tlaib are “strong allies” of the organization and that the organization helped get these Muslim women into office.





The Middle East Forum is an American conservative think tank founded in 1990.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



