Trump nominates Elan Carr, prosecutor, as antisemitism envoy

Youtube screenshot of Elan Carr, who is nominated to be the antisemitism envoy by US President Donald Trump..
(photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
WASHINGTON -- A California prosecutor with aspirations for higher office will be nominated by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to serve as US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism.
Sources tell The Jerusalem Post that Elan Carr, of Los Angeles, was under consideration for several months and in recent days has been acclimating to the State Department, joining the Trump administration with no experience in government.
His appointment comes two years into Donald Trump's presidency, and just as a bipartisan majority of lawmakers has been pressing his administration to fill the congressionally mandated role.
Carr ran and lost a race in 2014 against Rep. Ted Lieu of California for a seat in Congress, and in 2016 also lost a bid to join the LA County Board of Supervisors supported by Sheldon Adelson, a Republican megadonor closely affiliated with Trump. Carr and Lieu have reportedly maintained a cordial relationship since the largely positive race.
Other candidates for special envoy included George Klein, formerly of the Republican Jewish Coalition, who turned down the role over concerns with its heavy travel requirements; and Bruce Blakeman, a veteran of New York politics who was favored by the president.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>