Elizabeth Warren: Initiate impeachment against Trump

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).
(photo credit: REUTERS/KAREN PULFER FOCHT)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. called on Friday for the Congress to initiate impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump.
Warren tweeted that the Mueller report "lays out facts showing that a hostile foreign government attacked our 2016 election to help Donald Trump and Donald Trump welcomed that help. Once elected, Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into that attack."
The Senator claimed that the by publishing his report, "Mueller put the next step in the hands of Congress."
"The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty.," Warren wrote, and stressed that "That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States."
Even though Congress may try to put impeach Trump, it should be noted that at present the chances that Democrats in the House will act to oust Trump seem small. Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives, also said before the publication of the report that she opposed the dismissal. Warren proclaimed her candidacy
for the 2020 Presidential Elections.
