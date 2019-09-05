Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Faebook, tech companies and U.S. gov't meet to discuss 2020 elections

"The purpose was to build on previous discussions and further strengthen strategic collaboration regarding the security of the 2020 U.S. state, federal, and presidential elections."

By REUTERS
September 5, 2019 02:47
Faebook, tech companies and U.S. gov't meet to discuss 2020 elections

‘FACEBOOK, GOOGLE and Twitter remove some things, but usually society is not disturbed by defamation.’. (photo credit: Courtesy)

A number of technology companies including Facebook Inc, Alphabet's Google, Microsoft Corp and Twitter Inc met with representatives of the U.S. government on Wednesday to discuss security strategies related to the 2020 U.S. election, Facebook said in a statement.

The security teams of the companies met with representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Department of Homeland Security at Facebook's headquarter in Menlo Park, California.

"The purpose was to build on previous discussions and further strengthen strategic collaboration regarding the security of the 2020 U.S. state, federal, and presidential elections," Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy said in a statement.


