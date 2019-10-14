Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Fake video of Trump shooting reporters screened by his supporters – NYT

The fake video presents the US President shooting and stabbing those who disagree with him on the media.

By
October 14, 2019 08:11
2 minute read.
Fake video of Trump shooting reporters screened by his supporters – NYT

U.S. President Donald Trump . (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

A fake video in which US President Donald Trump was shown stabbing and shooting reporters who disagree with him in the media was screened during a three day event held at Trump’s National Doral Miami this weekend by American Priority, CNN reported citing the New York Times on Sunday.  
 
The fake video presents Trump as opening fire inside the “Church of Fake News,” his victims being news organizations. Trump proceeds to drive a stake, the weapon usually used to destroy blood-sucking vampires, into a human head branded with the CNN logo, CNN reported. 
 
The scene was lifted from a 2014 movie Kingsman. 
 
Event organizer Alex Phillips said the video was shown as part of a “meme exhibit.” A meme is an online image or short video or text that becomes viral, usually with a political or off-beat message. 
 
Due to the nature of online communities, which often lift images from Hollywood and pop-culture, memes can easily become offensive.

Kimberly Wilkins became a subject of a meme in 2012 when NBC aired an interview in which she said “ain’t nobody got time for that” after escaping a fire. The visual and catch-phrase caught on with her image being used online in a variety of ways.
Social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter are often asked to curb and remove offensive memes such as visuals of Holocaust victim Anne Frank featured next to statements that belittle the Jewish suffering during the Second World War.
 
Earlier this week Reuters released a photograph of a Trump supporter in Minnesota wearing a black t-shirt with the caption “Rope. Tree. Journalist – Some assembly required.” 
 
In July American cartoonist Ben Garisson declined an invitation to a White House Social Media summit meant to deal with issues like free-speech and the way companies that created the infrastructure social media runs on should protect the public. Garisson was accused of antisemitism after releasing cartoons that presented Jews as being behind the war in Syria.   
  
Some conservatives claim that main-stream media outlets are controlled by Liberal-leaning groups and that sites like Breitbart News are vital to both express alt-right views and report on things overlooked by more established outlets. 
 
In 2017 a meme on Twitter presented a doctored video of Trump “beating up” CNN, CBS reported. 




  
     



Related Content

October 13, 2019
Hunter Biden disputes Trump attacks of his work

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings