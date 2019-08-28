Florida man gets jail time after threatening Bernie Sanders

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) takes the stage at a campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire, U.S., March 10, 2019.. (photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER / REUTERS)

A Florida man who left threatening voicemail messages at the Vermont office of Sen. Bernie Sanders was sentenced to prison.



The three profanity-laced messages sent to the Burlington office last September included antisemitic invective and a threat to behead the Democratic presidential candidate “ISIS-style,” according to court documents and a statement from the U.S. Justice Department.

Robert Pratersch, 58, of Kissimmee, Florida, was sentenced Friday to 15 months in federal prison for threatening a federal official and interstate transmission of a threat to injure. He had been found guilty by a federal jury in April.Pratersch also reportedly sent Sanders a video of an execution, the Orlando Sentinel reported

