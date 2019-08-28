Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Florida man gets jail time after threatening Bernie Sanders

Pratersch also reportedly sent Sanders a video of an execution, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
August 28, 2019 04:30
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) takes the stage at a campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire, U.S., March 10, 2019.. (photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER / REUTERS)

A Florida man who left threatening voicemail messages at the Vermont office of Sen. Bernie Sanders was sentenced to prison.

The three profanity-laced messages sent to the Burlington office last September included antisemitic invective and a threat to behead the Democratic presidential candidate “ISIS-style,” according to court documents and a statement from the U.S. Justice Department.

Robert Pratersch, 58, of Kissimmee, Florida, was sentenced Friday to 15 months in federal prison for threatening a federal official and interstate transmission of a threat to injure. He had been found guilty by a federal jury in April.



Pratersch also reportedly sent Sanders a video of an execution, the Orlando Sentinel reported.


August 27, 2019
Elizabeth Pipko to 'Post': Jewish Democrats are walking away from party

By HANNAH GAL

