The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

For Klobuchar, the surge in the ballot box is all about timing

For Klobuchar, Tuesday night was a win.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
FEBRUARY 12, 2020 12:21
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Senator Klobuchar speaks to supporters at her New Hampshire primary night rally in Concord (photo credit: REUTERS)
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Senator Klobuchar speaks to supporters at her New Hampshire primary night rally in Concord
(photo credit: REUTERS)
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire - The parking lot outside the Courtyard Hotel in Concord started to fill up quickly as the results poured in. Amy Klobuchar, seen just a couple of weeks ago as a long-shot candidate, was now in third place in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, with more votes than former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren combined. For her, Tuesday night was a win.
Inside, volunteers and supporters enjoyed cheese, crackers, and antipasti. Michelle Tyler from Manchester, told The Jerusalem Post she could feel her candidate gaining momentum. “I think people finally realize what Amy has to bring to the table. She has grit, she has empathy, and she has experience. And the combination of those three things is what we need in the White House,” she said. “I can only speak for myself. As a working mom with five children, by the way, from the very first debate she drew me in, She caught my attention.”
Tyler added that she also likes Joe Biden, “but honestly, I think age is a factor, and it is what it is.”
Alan Canter, a consultant to nonprofit organizations from Concord, told the Post that he volunteered for Klobuchar for the past six weeks, primarily knocking on doors.
“Today I stood on the ice most of the day, and then I got the results from my ward, which she won,” he said. “I was shocked, but I knew it was a good day for her because she had done so well in the debate, and at the events I went to, she was terrific. You feel this momentum going, and more and more people I knew were leaving Joe Biden or deciding between Amy and Elizabeth Warren, and they all just started falling in line.”
People, Canter said, were finally paying attention.
“There’s an old line that in real estate, the three most important things are location, location, location. Maybe in politics, it’s timing, timing, timing,” he continued. “It probably also helped that any newspaper in New Hampshire that gave an endorsement gave it to her, including the very conservative Manchester union leader. She is the candidate who Republicans and moderates and independents, are not afraid of. In the general election she would, she would fare very well.”
Canter said that he was Jewish but unaffiliated and was not a member in any of the local synagogues. “I call Pete Buttigieg a ‘pisher’ [Yiddish for young and inexperienced] because he’s aspiring above his station,” he added, jokingly. “My late mother, who spoke Yiddish, would’ve called him the little pisher. He’s just not experienced enough to be president, and he’s reaching above his lot.”
He said that he was worried about a possible win by Bernie Sanders.
“I’m terrified that Bernie Sanders would win because he would give a Donald Trump a new term,” he said. “It would be a terrible campaign. So, I would like there to be some coalescing around Amy. Bernie is just too extreme and would alienate people.”
Twenty-five minutes away, in Manchester, hundreds of Sanders’ supporters were leaving the arena after it reached its capacity. Outside, a few dozen stayed, hoping someone would leave, and they would be able to take their spot. Volunteers and supporters were calling people they knew inside, asking for help to get in.
Mark Cane from Nashua said that he worked hard “to get the first working-class president into office.”
“We knocked doors. We were [organizers of] ‘get out the vote,’” he said.
Asked about his feelings watching Sanders win New Hampshire, Cane said that “it is almost as good as last time,” in reference to 2016, when Sanders also won New Hampshire, but lost the nomination. “We need to have a fair process; The Democratic Party is keeping their thumb off the scale,” he said. Asked about Klobuchar and Buttigieg’s message, that only a centrist figure could win the presidency, he said: “Well, we had someone who was non-aspirational last time. And how did that work? People stayed home. Mrs. Clinton lost places that Barack Obama won. We need an aspirational candidate that cares about working with people.”
Eli Mor Yosef from Southern Maine has been volunteering for Sanders for the past few months. Like Cane, he said that he does not believe the party needs a centrist nominee.
“A centrist lost to Trump last time, and all the data said that Bernie would’ve beat Trump at the time, but the DNC chose Hillary instead. At the time it was looking like she wouldn’t be able to beat him. And we were right,” he continued. “We just don’t need another centrist in the white house based on where we’re at as a country right now.”
He told the Post that his late father, who was Israeli, was treated for cancer in Israel, which made him spend several months in the country and appreciate its universal healthcare, a policy he said he strongly supports. Asked about Sanders’ position towards Israel, such as considering the transfer of the US Embassy back to Tel Aviv or cuts to military assistance, Mor Yosef said: “As a Jewish person with family in Israel, I am voting for Bernie with love for Israel in my heart because I’ve been there several times and I know how wonderful it is and how incredible the people are. I don’t think Bernie aims to hurt the people, because he speaks highly of Israel at times as well. I support Israel, I support the Palestinians, and I’m voting for Bernie.”


Tags United States Bernie Sanders Democrats Amy Klobuchar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Supreme injustice in Israel's elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
5 Balloon terror continues, kids in kindergarten forced to run for shelter
Balloons attached to an explosive charge landed in an open field near Sderot
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by