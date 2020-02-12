For Klobuchar, the surge in the ballot box is all about timing

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire - The parking lot outside the Courtyard Hotel in Concord started to fill up quickly as the results poured in. Amy Klobuchar, seen just a couple of weeks ago as a long-shot candidate, was now in third place in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, with more votes than former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren combined. For her, Tuesday night was a win.

Inside, volunteers and supporters enjoyed cheese, crackers, and antipasti. Michelle Tyler from Manchester, told The Jerusalem Post she could feel her candidate gaining momentum. “I think people finally realize what Amy has to bring to the table. She has grit, she has empathy, and she has experience. And the combination of those three things is what we need in the White House,” she said. “I can only speak for myself. As a working mom with five children, by the way, from the very first debate she drew me in, She caught my attention.”

Tyler added that she also likes Joe Biden , “but honestly, I think age is a factor, and it is what it is.”

Alan Canter, a consultant to nonprofit organizations from Concord, told the Post that he volunteered for Klobuchar for the past six weeks, primarily knocking on doors.

“Today I stood on the ice most of the day, and then I got the results from my ward, which she won,” he said. “I was shocked, but I knew it was a good day for her because she had done so well in the debate, and at the events I went to, she was terrific. You feel this momentum going, and more and more people I knew were leaving Joe Biden or deciding between Amy and Elizabeth Warren, and they all just started falling in line.”

People, Canter said, were finally paying attention.

“There’s an old line that in real estate, the three most important things are location, location, location. Maybe in politics, it’s timing, timing, timing,” he continued. “It probably also helped that any newspaper in New Hampshire that gave an endorsement gave it to her, including the very conservative Manchester union leader. She is the candidate who Republicans and moderates and independents, are not afraid of. In the general election she would, she would fare very well.”

Canter said that he was Jewish but unaffiliated and was not a member in any of the local synagogues. “I call Pete Buttigieg a ‘pisher’ [Yiddish for young and inexperienced] because he’s aspiring above his station,” he added, jokingly. “My late mother, who spoke Yiddish, would’ve called him the little pisher. He’s just not experienced enough to be president, and he’s reaching above his lot.”

He said that he was worried about a possible win by Bernie Sanders

“I’m terrified that Bernie Sanders would win because he would give a Donald Trump a new term,” he said. “It would be a terrible campaign. So, I would like there to be some coalescing around Amy. Bernie is just too extreme and would alienate people.”

Twenty-five minutes away, in Manchester, hundreds of Sanders’ supporters were leaving the arena after it reached its capacity. Outside, a few dozen stayed, hoping someone would leave, and they would be able to take their spot. Volunteers and supporters were calling people they knew inside, asking for help to get in.

Mark Cane from Nashua said that he worked hard “to get the first working-class president into office.”

“We knocked doors. We were [organizers of] ‘get out the vote,’” he said.

Asked about his feelings watching Sanders win New Hampshire, Cane said that “it is almost as good as last time,” in reference to 2016, when Sanders also won New Hampshire, but lost the nomination. “We need to have a fair process; The Democratic Party is keeping their thumb off the scale,” he said. Asked about Klobuchar and Buttigieg’s message, that only a centrist figure could win the presidency, he said: “Well, we had someone who was non-aspirational last time. And how did that work? People stayed home. Mrs. Clinton lost places that Barack Obama won. We need an aspirational candidate that cares about working with people.”

Eli Mor Yosef from Southern Maine has been volunteering for Sanders for the past few months. Like Cane, he said that he does not believe the party needs a centrist nominee.

“A centrist lost to Trump last time, and all the data said that Bernie would’ve beat Trump at the time, but the DNC chose Hillary instead. At the time it was looking like she wouldn’t be able to beat him. And we were right,” he continued. “We just don’t need another centrist in the white house based on where we’re at as a country right now.”

He told the Post that his late father, who was Israeli, was treated for cancer in Israel, which made him spend several months in the country and appreciate its universal healthcare, a policy he said he strongly supports. Asked about Sanders’ position towards Israel, such as considering the transfer of the US Embassy back to Tel Aviv or cuts to military assistance, Mor Yosef said: “As a Jewish person with family in Israel, I am voting for Bernie with love for Israel in my heart because I’ve been there several times and I know how wonderful it is and how incredible the people are. I don’t think Bernie aims to hurt the people, because he speaks highly of Israel at times as well. I support Israel, I support the Palestinians, and I’m voting for Bernie.”