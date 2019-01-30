Nikki Haley charges $200,000 per speech, arrives to talks in private jet

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley addresses AIPAC, March 2018.
(photo credit: AFP PHOTO)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
How much does it cost to host a talk by former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley?
Some $200,000 for a speaking engagement in the United States, according to a report by CNBC. For talks outside the U.S., the price is even higher.
The price might seem high, but the sum is in-line with other former American politicians of Haley's stature. For example, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton earned roughly $22 million speaking between 2013 and 2015, reported the Associated Press.
Similarly, former first lady Michelle Obama purportedly charges $250,000 per talk.
Haley is among the most well-liked American politicians in Israel for the strong support she provided the Jewish state in her role. When she left her role at the start of this calendar year, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said Haley left "very large shoes to fill."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>