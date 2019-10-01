Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

House Ethics Committee extends probe related to Rep. Rashida Tlaib

The House Ethics committee usually avoids from providing information regarding an ongoing probes. The current probe is said to end by November 14.

By
October 1, 2019 21:04
1 minute read.
House Ethics Committee extends probe related to Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens to testimony during a hearing of the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee on "Confronting White Supremacy (Part I): The Consequences of Inaction" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 15, 2019. (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)

The US House Ethics committee announced Monday that its Chairman and ranking member jointly decided "to extend the matter regarding Representative Rashida Tlaib, which was transmitted to the Committee by the Office of Congressional Ethics" in August.

The statement did not specify what is the reason for the probe, and a spokesperson for the committee decline to comment to The Jerusalem Post's question on the matter.

The House Ethics committee usually avoids from providing information regarding an ongoing probes. The current probe is said to end by November 14.

Tlaib spokesperson Denzel McCampbell confirmed in a statement to POLITICO that the matter of the inquiry is a potential campaign finance violation by the Congresswoman.

“Representative Tlaib has cooperated completely with the Committee to resolve the referral, which involves the same claims over her publicly disclosed salary during the campaign that conservative groups pressed back in March,” he told Politico.  

The Washington Free Beacon first reported on March that Tlaib received two payments, in November 16 and Dec. 1, from campaign funds, in a total amount of $17500.

According to the Beacon's report, "Following the general election, Tlaib cut herself a $2,000 check on Nov. 16 and disbursed $15,500 to herself on Dec. 1, which was well above the average of what she was paying herself during the campaign."
An FEC spokesperson told the Beacon following the report that a candidate can pay themselves after the general election only for activity that occurred up to the day of the election.

"The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee," the Chairman, Rep. Ted Deutch and the Ranking member, Rep. Kenny Marchant said in their statement.




Related Content

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo listens during the news conference in Reykjavik
October 1, 2019
Pompeo pushes back on U.S. House impeachment inquiry into Trump

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings