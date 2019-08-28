Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

'I Have A Dream' - America's Race Problem 56 Years Later

According to a new survey that the Wall Street Journal and NBC News revealed that 56% of American adults believe that race relations have worsened since Trump took office.

By
August 28, 2019 20:34
1 minute read.
DR. MARTIN Luther King, Jr. addresses the crowd from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, during the March on Washington on August 28, 1963.. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up, live out the true meaning of its creed: 'We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.'"

Fifty-six years ago today, on August 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington.

Dr. King's words still ring true, as a new survey that the Wall Street Journal and NBC News revealed that 56% of American adults believe that race relations have worsened since Trump took office. Looking deeper into the survey, 86% of African Americans and 74% of Hispanics feel this is the case, while only 10% of American adults believe that race relations have improved under Trump.

Tensions in Congress and state legislative bodies make this divide between Americans clearer.

On Saturday, the Alabama GOP passed a resolution calling on Alabama congressional representatives to attempt to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar from Congress. The resolution stated that Rep. Omar, "engaged in rhetoric that explicitly runs counter to American values and patriotism."

Many, including Muslim Advocates, an organization advocating for the American Muslim community, claimed that the resolution was anti-Muslim and cited the First Amendment, pointing out that it gives Rep. Omar the right to say what she believes.

Maayan Hoffman contributed to this story.


