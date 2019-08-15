Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib to visit Jerusalem, Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah

American representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar will reportedly land in Israel on Friday, according to information published by the Hebrew daily Israel Hayom.





The paper’s exclusive report indicates that Palestinian-American lawyer Tlaib and her colleague were expected to arrive in the country on Sunday, but “in order to mislead Israeli authorities” decided to advance their trip.

The pair is expected to be joined by a third Congressperson, though that individual remains anonymous. The group is expected to use the visit to embark on a harsh anti-Israel information campaign, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the itinerary, which the paper reportedly received, Tlaib and Omar will visit Jerusalem, Hebron, Bethlehem and Ramallah and hear only about the Arab perspective in the Israeli-Arab conflict. They will tour the security fence and meet with Palestinian youth.

Tlaib and Omar are known to hold heavily anti-Israel positions.

In February, Omar compared Israel to Iran during an interview with Zainab Salbi on Yahoo News and said that she "chuckles" when Israel is upheld as a democracy in the Middle East given last the 2018 passage of the Nation-State law, which defines Israel as a Jewish state.

Tlaib has repeatedly called on the US to halt funding to Israel. Most recently, she pointed to the examples of boycotts against Nazi Germany and apartheid South Africa as justification for maintaining the individual right to boycott Israel.

