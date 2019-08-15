Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib to visit Jerusalem, Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah

Tlaib and Omar are known to hold heavily anti-Israel positions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 15, 2019 02:42
1 minute read.
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) shares a fist bump with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) shares a fist bump with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). (photo credit: REUTERS/JIM BOURG)

American representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar will reportedly land in Israel on Friday, according to information published by the Hebrew daily Israel Hayom.

The paper’s exclusive report indicates that Palestinian-American lawyer Tlaib and her colleague were expected to arrive in the country on Sunday, but “in order to mislead Israeli authorities” decided to advance their trip. 
The pair is expected to be joined by a third Congressperson, though that individual remains anonymous. The group is expected to use the visit to embark on a harsh anti-Israel information campaign, Israel Hayom reported.


According to the itinerary, which the paper reportedly received, Tlaib and Omar will visit Jerusalem, Hebron, Bethlehem and Ramallah and hear only about the Arab perspective in the Israeli-Arab conflict. They will tour the security fence and meet with Palestinian youth.


Tlaib and Omar are known to hold heavily anti-Israel positions.


In February, Omar compared Israel to Iran during an interview with Zainab Salbi on Yahoo News and said that she "chuckles" when Israel is upheld as a democracy in the Middle East given last the 2018 passage of the Nation-State law, which defines Israel as a Jewish state.


Tlaib has repeatedly called on the US to halt funding to Israel. Most recently, she pointed to the examples of boycotts against Nazi Germany and apartheid South Africa as justification for maintaining the individual right to boycott Israel.


While Israel considered enforcing its 2017 law requiring the Interior Ministry to block foreign nationals from entering Israel if they have supported boycotting the Jewish state, the country decided against such action. Similarly, US House majority and minority leaders who were in Israel earlier this week said they agreed that Israel shouldn’t close the door on Tlaib and Omar.



Related Content

August 15, 2019
Israel planning for Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib visit to Temple Mount

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings