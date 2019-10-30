Ilhan Omar votes against Turkey sanctions bill: Harms civilians

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) attends a press event on the first 200 days of the 116th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2019. (photo credit: MARY F. CALVERT / REUTERS)



WASHINGTON - Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar did not support the bill that aims to hold Turkey accountable for its invasion of northern Syria.

Omar voted against the "Protect Against Conflict by Turkey Act" – a bill that imposes sanctions on Turkey.





The bill includes a mandatory asset freeze and visa ban against senior officials; stops all arms transfers that Turkey could use in Syria; and places sanctions on Halkbank, a Turkish bank with ties to President Erdogan. The bill also determines that the sanctions would terminate "only after Turkey halts attacks against the SDF,” the Syrian Democratic Forces.



Termination of the rest of the sanctions additionally requires that Turkish forces withdraw from Syria and that Turkey not hinder counter-terrorism operations against ISIS. Some 403 congresspeople supported the bill. Sixteen opposed the legislation.



Omar was the only Democrat who voted against that bill.



In an op-ed she published last week in the Washington Post, Omar laid out her reasons for opposing new sanctions against Turkey.



"This is an unmistakable echo of the failed US strategy of ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran and Venezuela,” she wrote. “And just as with those two countries, it would be a humanitarian and geopolitical disaster.



“Too often, sanctions regimes are ill-considered, incoherent and counterproductive," the congresswoman, who introduced in July a "pro-boycott" resolution, added. "Economic and sector sanctions are too often designed to inflict maximum pain on civilians, not empower them."



She went on to say that "questioning and changing the near-automatic reliance on sanctions is fully compatible with advancing our interests and defending national security. It's time to stop relying on the same failed playbook.”



Omar also voted "present" on H.R. 296, "Affirming the United States Record on the Armenian Genocide." Four hundred five congresspeople supported that resolution, 11 voted against, and three voted "present."



The resolution states that it is US policy to commemorate the Armenian Genocide, the killing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923; rejects efforts to associate the US government with efforts to deny the existence of the Armenian Genocide or any genocide; and encourages education and public understanding about the Armenian Genocide.



"I believe accountability for human rights violations—especially ethnic cleansing and genocide—is paramount," she explained in a statement following her vote. "But accountability and recognition of genocide should not be used as a cudgel in a political fight. It should be done based on academic consensus outside the push and pull of geopolitics.



"A true acknowledgment of historical crimes against humanity must include both the heinous genocides of the 20th century, along with earlier mass slaughters like the transatlantic slave trade and Native American Genocide, which took the lives of hundreds of millions of indigenous people in this country,” the freshman lawmaker continued. For this reason, I voted 'present' on the final passage of House Resolution 296.”

