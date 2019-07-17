Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Imam with ties to terror organization to speak on State Dep't religious panel

Imam Mohamed Magid, who was born in Sudan in 1965 and emigrated to the US in 1987, is currently imam of the All Dulles Area Muslim Society Center (ADAMS) in Virginia.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 17, 2019 10:02
1 minute read.
Imam Mohamed Magid (L) meets with the then-Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, June 2015

Imam Mohamed Magid (L) meets with the then-Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, June 2015. (photo credit: U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY/FLICKR)

 
An imam of an organization connected to an co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terror case will speak as part of a panel on at the U.S. State Department’s annual Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

Imam Mohamed Magid, who was born in Sudan in 1965 and emigrated to the US in 1987, is currently imam of the All Dulles Area Muslim Society Center (ADAMS) in Virginia.

ADAMS, a network of mosques and Islamic community centers in Washington area, is affiliated with the Islamic Society of North America, a co-conspirator in the case of the Holy Land Foundation.

The Holy Land Foundation was the largest Islamic charity in the US until 2001, when it was designated as a terrorist organization. Its assets were seized and the organization was closed. Several employees of the charity were jailed for providing material support to Hamas and related offenses.

Magid was the Islamic Society's East Zone representative, before becoming vice president and then president. The US government listed the charity in the Holy Land Foundation case as among “individuals/entities who are and/or were members of the US Muslim Brotherhood.”

Magid is scheduled to appear on a general session panel entitled “Different Faiths Advancing Religious Freedom Together.”

