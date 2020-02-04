Iowa woman finds out Pete Buttigieg is gay, asks for caucus card back

A video surfaced of an Iowa woman asking for her preference card back after finding out that Democratic presidential hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg was gay."Are you saying that he has the same sex partner?," the woman asks. She becomes shocked to learned that Buttigieg not only has a same sex partner, but that the two are married. She then says "I don't want anybody like that in the White House." A woman wearing a button identifying her as a "precinct captain" responds, "The whole point of it though, he's a human being, right, just like you and me and it shouldn't really matter." She continually tries to reason with the other woman and appeal to her on her level.The woman working at caucus implores the other woman to think about whether demographics such as sexuality or gender really matter if she agrees with the candidate's postion.When the woman asking for her card back says that Buttigieg "better read the bible," the woman working at the caucus, who is clearly distressed by the first woman's comments attempts to appeal to her as a "Christian woman."Standing next to a boy who she identifies as her son, the woman working at the caucus, says "What I teach my son is that love is love and we're all human beings."It is not known at this time whether or not the woman was able to change her vote.Buttigieg married his husband, Chasten, in June 2018. According to Business Insider, as the nation's first "first gentleman" Chasten Buttigieg, a high school teacher, plans on focusing on education reform.In Iowa, caucus goers show their support in nearly 1,700 meeting spaces across the state. They move around the room until only candidates who have met the 15% viability threshold are left. The card to which the woman is referring, according to McClatchy is called a "presidential preference card," which organizers distribute. Caucus-goers can fill out their preference card if they are in a group whose candidate has met the minimum viability threshold.
Reuters contributed to this report.
Reuters contributed to this report.