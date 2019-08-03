Is the ‘Trump Virus’ about to shatter Jewish unity in the U.S?

Trump, Netanyahu and Obama.
Why is it that when American-Jewish groups ask US President Donald Trump to support a two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict they are painted by some Jewish activists as “trashing” Israeli democracy? Asked Israel Policy Forum writer Michael J. Koplow, his answer is that Trump skillfully “exploits” divisions within the Jewish community to promote his own agendas, mainly to support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to paint the Democrats as anti-Jewish and anti-Israel.
Why is it such a terrible thing for American citizens to ask their President to voice he is in support of a two-state solution? Koplow asks
After all, in 2015 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a speech in Congress in which he criticized the policy of then US President Barak Obama regarding Iran and nobody, he writes, thought this is disrespectful to American democracy, “it was lauded as an act of bravery” he claims.
After Netanyahu spoke in Congress Nancy Pelosi said
the speech was “an insult to the intelligence of the US” and one US official said that “simply demanding that Iran completely capitulate is not a plan.”
Claiming that one can not hold the stick at both ends, meaning to say Jewish-American groups are “out of bounds” when talking about Israeli issues and also demand they “support anything that the Israeli government does,” he goes on to warn that these arguments over policy can morph into “something larger.”
Pointing out Obama “did not view American Jews as little more than an extension of Israel” in contrast to Trump who speaks of Netanyahu to American Jews as “your prime minister,” Koplow warns that political lines might lead to Jewish communal lines.
Separating Jewish groups Trump invites to the White House Hanukkah party and those not called upon to attend.
Koplow suggests it is unwise for Jewish-Americans to allow non-Jews to define for them who are within the Jewish fold and who aren’t and that Jewish strength rests in the notion that the Jewish people are more than politics.
