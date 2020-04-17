The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Ivanka Trump traveled to New Jersey for Passover despite lockdown

Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and their three young children traveled from Washington D.C. to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
APRIL 17, 2020 05:31
Jared and Ivanka Kushner (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Jared and Ivanka Kushner
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Ivanka Trump traveled to New Jersey with her family to spend Passover at a Trump family residence, despite federal guidelines against discretionary travel.
Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and their three young children traveled from Washington D.C. to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, where they celebrated the first night of Passover together, the New York Times reported. According to the report, Kushner returned to Washington to work with the administration to battle the coronavirus, and Trump remained in New Jersey with the children.
She participated in at least two telephone calls made by her father, President Donald Trump, with business leaders he is consulting on how and when to open the country’s economy, the Times reported, citing someone familiar with the calls.
Their travel came after April 1 stay-at-home orders were issued in Washington, and after several social media posts by Trump in which she encourages Americans to follow federal guidelines about social distancing and thanks the public for self-quarantining.
The White House did not comment on the report.
The New York Times reported that Trump has told people that the club is currently shut down, making it more socially distant than her Washington home.


Tags Passover Ivanka Trump coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli business owners rage over the effects of COVID-19 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Corona and politics shouldn’t mix – but they do By YAAKOV KATZ
MY WORD: A matter of time and age in the corona-era By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert It’s time to return to normalcy By EHUD OLMERT
NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER of Israel Law Center 311 Iran’s fever dream, could it exploit COVID-19 to lift sanctions? By NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by