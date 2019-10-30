Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jared Kushner responds to Joe Biden's dig that he shouldn't have been appointed

In the interview, Kushner says that a lot of the work the White House has had to do was to clean up "the messes that Vice President Biden left behind."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 30, 2019 10:19
1 minute read.
WILL THERE be another peace push from Jared Kushner and the White House?

President Donald Trump is also entitled to pick whoever he wants to work with him, said Jared Kushner in an interview with Israel's Channel 13. Kushner was defending his position as senior advisor to the president, after former vice president Joe Biden said that it was "improper" for President Trump to appoint his son-in-law and daughter to senior positions in his administration.

Biden said that if he was elected, he would not do the same with his children. 


Kushner said that Biden is entitled to his own opinion but that Trump is also entitled to pick whoever he wants to work with him and that him and Ivanka "worked with [Trump] for a long time, and I think we have done a good job of trying to help him being successful."

In the interview, which aired Sunday, Kushner says that a lot of the work the White House has had to do was to clean up "the messes that Vice President Biden left behind."

Throughout the interview, the senior advisor gave multiple examples of his work that he claims has to do with fixing problems Biden left behind. He explained that many of Trump's reforms were made to "roll back a lot of the very harsh laws that were created and partially written by Vice President Biden over 20 years ago, which put a lot of African Americans in prison and really destroyed a generation and did a lot of harm to our country."

He continued to criticize Biden's help in negotiating the TPP trade deal and his policies in the Middle East. 

"We inherited an ISIS caliphate, Iran was strong, Libya was a mess and a lot of our allies felt abandoned," Kushner said. "We worked very hard over the last three years to try and rebuild the Middle East and to put it in a much more stable framing."


Biden is currently a top Democratic front runner for the 2020 presidential election, along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders.


