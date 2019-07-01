Jason Greenblatt: 'there is no such thing' as an honest mediator

U.S. Envoy for Middle East negotiations Jason Greenblatt on a visit in Israel.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
WASHINGTON - Jason Greenblatt, the Special Representative for International Negotiations, said Monday that "there is no such thing" as an honest mediator. During an interview to Israel's Walla News, Greenblatt was asked if he understands why the Palestinians won't consider him an honest broker for a peace deal.
He added that "there has never been an honest mediator for this conflict. In the end, what will end the conflict is a political plan that both sides can agree to."
"There is no country; no international organization or particular peace envoy who can mediate this conflict. We are not a judge; we are not a jury; we are not here to force anything, and nobody can. The mindset of a so-called honest mediator never existed and will never exist," he said.
Asked about his participation in a ceremony to open a tunnel under the Palestinian village of Silwan,
Greenblatt said that "not dealing with history or pretend it doesn't exist never helped with the peace process. This isn't an issue of sovereignty. It's an issue of archeology. Whitewashing Jewish history in Jerusalem undermined the chances for peace."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>