Jerry Nadler’s committee to subpoena Jared Kushner as Trump probe widens

Jared Kushner in an interview with Reuters.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, led by Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., approved a dozen new subpoenas, including one for President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in its bid to examine Russian interference into he 2016 election and other scandals.
Kushner, a top aide to Trump, is among 12 subpoenas approved Thursday in a party-line vote. It is now up to Nadler to issue the subpoenas.
Trump has used executive privilege to order subordinates, current and former, not to cooperate with the committee, saying the scandals have played out and are no longer relevant. The difficulties in getting aides to testify are likely to head to the courts.
The Judiciary Committee would likely want to speak to Kushner about his involvement in a 2016 meeting with top campaign officials at which a Russian lawyer with Kremlin connections offered damaging information on the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton.
Other Jewish figures among the subpoenas include David Pecker, the CEO of American Media, which until recently had in its stable the scandal sheet, The National Enquirer. Pecker used the Enquirer to silence at least one woman who alleged she had sex with Trump.
Rod Rosenstein, the former deputy attorney general who named Robert Mueller to investigate Trump campaign scandals, was also on the list of approved subpoenas.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>