Jewish-American columnist E. Jean Carroll claims Trump raped her

Jewish-American Columnist E. Jean Carrol of the Elle magazine column ‘Ask E. Jean’ had publicly accused US President Donald Trump of raping her 20 years ago in New York City, Sky News reported on Saturday.
“I’ve never met this person in my life,” Trump said, “she is trying to sell a new book – that should indicate her motivation.”
Carroll made the accusation in New York Magazine when a part of her new book “What do we need men for? A modest proposal” was printed in Friday.
With roughly eight million readers, Carrol is the longest advice column writer who is still producing a weekly running column.
She is the author of a 1993 biography of Hunter S. Thompson and created the site Greatboyfriends.com in 2002 in which women recommend their ex-boyfriends to one another. The site, along with Greatgirlfriends.com, was bought by Knot in 2005
.
Trump has had a series of reports concerning his encounters with women.
Adult film performer Stormy Daniels claimed she had a romantic relationship with Trump during 2006, which he denied.
The Washington Post released a video in 2016 in which Trump can be heard saying that “when you’re a star…you can do anything [to women].”
