The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

Jewish Democrats push to reverse Trump migration ban on Muslim countries

The letter sent Thursday was signed by 32 moderate Democrats, many who represent districts won by Trump in 2016. Trump’s restrictions on immigration impact migrants from a number of Muslim countries.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
JANUARY 18, 2020 07:11
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (C) (D-VA) confers with Rep. Josh Gottheimer (R) (D-NJ) during a press conference held by the bipartisan and bicameral Problems Solvers Caucus at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on June 27, 2019 (photo credit: WIN MCNAMEE/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (C) (D-VA) confers with Rep. Josh Gottheimer (R) (D-NJ) during a press conference held by the bipartisan and bicameral Problems Solvers Caucus at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on June 27, 2019
(photo credit: WIN MCNAMEE/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Two moderate Jewish Democrats spearheaded a call on the leadership of the US House of Representatives to bring a bill forward that would nullify President Donald Trump’s restrictions on immigration from a number of Muslim majority countries.
“As Americans, we must stand against the persecution of religious minorities,” said letter sent Thursday to the Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her deputies. “To pass the NO BAN Act is to stand up for the bedrock American value of religious liberty.”
The letter sent Thursday was signed by 32 moderate Democrats, many who represent districts won by Trump in 2016. The letter signals that Democrats see immigration as a winning issue in this year’s congressional and presidential elections.
Two of the three lawmakers spearheading the letter are Jewish: Representative Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Representative Max Rose of New York. The third is Representative Stephanie Murphy of Florida. Among the signatories were another four Jewish Democrats in swing districts: Representative Elaine Luria in Virginia, Representative Elissa Slotkin in Michigan, Representative Kim Schrier in Washington and Representative Susan Wild in Pennsylvania.
The act was introduced last year by Representative Judy Chu, D-California, and has the support of most of the Democratic caucus. A release to the press announcing the letter said it was spurred in part by unconfirmed reports that Trump plans to expand the ban to other Muslim majority countries.
The Trump administration says the restrictions are not religiously discriminatory and are based on threat assessments.


Tags Muslims Donald Trump immigration Democrats
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Squeezing Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
2 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
3 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
4 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
5 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by