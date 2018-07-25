Jewish member quits U.S. Homeland Security council amid refugee crisis

Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are being housed in tents next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, U.S. June 18, 2018..
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
WASHINGTON (JTA) — A former congresswoman cited a 1980 refugee law she helped pass “against the background of the Holocaust” in quitting an advisory council to the Department of Homeland Security, citing President Donald Trump’s refugee policies.
Elizabeth Holtzman, a one-time New York Democrat, was among four members of the council who stepped down.
“Under your administration and that of Donald Trump’s, DHS has been turned into an agency that is making war on immigrants and refugees,” Elizabeth Holtzman said in a letter last week to the department’s secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, that was made public Tuesday on liberal media websites.
Holtzman cited her own role in Congress in passing the 1980 Refugee Act, which was written to reverse the anti-refugee policies that limited intake before and during World War II.
“The Act was adopted against the background of the Holocaust, in which the US took only a tiny handful of refugees from the Nazis, leaving untold numbers to perish at their hands,” she said.
Holtzman is known for her pioneering role as a Jewish feminist and her research into the Nazi era. She helped expose the role of U.S. intelligence agencies in shielding war criminals in hopes of mining them for information.
Also resigning was Richard Danzig, the first Jewish secretary of the Navy, under President Bill Clinton.
(function(w,d,s,i){w.ldAdInit=w.ldAdInit||[];w.ldAdInit.push({slot:10834723912266086,size:[0, 0],id:"ld-9628-9059"});if(!d.getElementById(i)){var j=d.createElement(s),p=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];j.async=true;j.src="//cdn2.lockerdomecdn.com/_js/ajs.js";j.id=i;p.parentNode.insertBefore(j,p);}})(window,document,"script","ld-ajs");
“Were we consulted, we would have observed that routinely taking children from migrant parents was morally repugnant, counter-productive and ill-considered,” said a separate letter signed by all four, who also included former Obama administration officials Matthew Olsen and David Martin.
Trump has said he reversed the family separation policy, although hundreds of families have yet to be reunited.
The departures leave the council with 23 members. The Department of Homeland Security supervises the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.