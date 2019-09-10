Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Joe Biden fundraising letter features rabbi’s story about the candidate

Biden explained that Greenhouse had sent his campaign $18 every Senate election since his first in 1972.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
September 10, 2019 02:08
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks on the second night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Demo

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks on the second night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan. (photo credit: REUTERS)

  WASHINGTON  — A Delaware rabbi wrote a fundraising endorsement for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign citing Biden’s appearance at the shiva for a constituent of modest means.

Rabbi Michael Beals was leading a minyan in 2006 for Sylvia Greenhouse, who lived in a senior living facility in Claymont, a town at the northern tip of Delaware. The minyan was taking place in the laundry room because Greenhouse’s apartment was too small to accommodate the 10 supplicants required for prayers during the period of mourning, or shiva.
 
Beals was surprised to see Biden, then the state’s senior senator, entering the laundry room. Afterward Beals, of Congregation Beth Shalom in Wilmington, asked Biden why he had come.
 
Biden explained that Greenhouse had sent his campaign $18 every Senate election since his first in 1972. Eighteen is the numerical equivalent of the Hebrew word for “life,” “chai.”
 
“There were no news outlets at our service that day — no Jewish reporters or important dignitaries,” Beals wrote in the appeal distributed by the campaign of the former vice president. “Just a few elderly mourners in a basement laundry room.”
 


