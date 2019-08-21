Joe Biden to Trump ‘stop dividing Americans'

FORMER US vice-president Joe Biden speaks in Iowa in October.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Former vice president and one of the leading Democratic candidates ahead of the 2020 US elections Joe Biden slammed US President Donald Trump on Wednesday saying his comments “are insulting and inexcusable.”



Mr. President, these comments are insulting and inexcusable—just like your previous dual loyalty insinuations. Stop dividing Americans and disparaging your fellow citizens. It may not be beneath you, but it is beneath the office you hold. https://t.co/THZCPJCY5v — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 21, 2019

My message to Trump: I am a proud Jewish person and I have no concerns about voting Democratic. pic.twitter.com/vNEQfRnb5f — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 21, 2019

Trump said Tuesday that Jews who vote for Democrats "shows either total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."“Stop dividing Americans,” Biden wrote, “and disparaging your fellow citizens” adding that “it may not be beneath you but it is beneath the office you hold.”Senator Bernie Sanders, another Democratic candidate for the 2020 elections, said that he is “a proud Jewish person and I have no concerns about voting Democrat.”Sanders added a video in which he joked he means to “vote for a Jewish man to become the next President of the US,” meaning himself.

