John Bolton is back as Chairman of Gatestone advocacy group

Bolton sent an email to subscribers on Sunday, asking supporters to contribute to the institution, citing what he described as censorship in social media.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
DECEMBER 30, 2019 19:25
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
WASHINGTON – John Bolton, a former national security adviser for the Trump administration, has returned to serve as chairman of the Gatestone Institute, a conservative US-based think tank he chaired before joining the National Security Council (NSC) in March 2018.
Bolton sent an email to subscribers on Sunday, asking them to contribute to the institution and citing what he described as censorship in social media.
“At a time when Facebook censors, blocks, or removes Gatestone’s material, we refuse to be silenced; we continue to publish our carefully researched, accurate articles,” Bolton wrote. “We need to combat this censorship that at the end is meant for all of us,” he added. “To do this, Gatestone needs to strengthen its community of experts, to ensure their vital work continues to make its significant impact.”
“The Christian population of the Middle East, there for 2,000 years, is being subjected to relentless persecution and forced conversion,” Bolton said in his email. “The response of the mainstream media and almost all Western governments: Say nothing, do nothing.”

He also addressed criticism against Gatestone, writing: “During the past few years, we have seen many jihadist terror attacks across the West, killing hundreds of innocents in the US, France, Belgium, Germany, and Spain. And let us not forget the steady drip-drip of jihadi “lone-wolf” knife attacks in Australia, Britain, Israel, Germany, France and the Netherlands.”
“What is the response of the European leadership to our new reality? Denial, word games, and silence,” Bolton wrote. “And verbal attacks on citizens who insist on talking about the threats we face. They call us ‘Islamophobic’ or ‘racist’ to try to silence us.”
NBC reported in April 2018 that the advocacy group promoted misleading and false anti-Muslim news.
“Western governments have been successfully working with social media giants such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Microsoft to censor what they call ‘hate speech’ – meaning any criticism of extremist Islam and unvetted immigration,” Bolton said in his email.
    


