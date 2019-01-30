Kamala Harris lashes out at Trump on race, antisemitism

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States.
(photo credit: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
In her first appearance on national TV as a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, California Sen. Kamala Harris lashed out at President Donald Trump for “fueling division,” including on anti-Semitism.
“Racism is real in America, sexism, antisemitism, transphobia, homophobia — these things exist in America,” Harris said Monday at a CNN town hall broadcast from Iowa, the first presidential nominating contest. “We have seen when Charlottesville and a woman was killed that we’ve had a president who basically said, well, there were equal sides to this,” she said, referring to the deadly August 2017 neo-Nazi march in Virginia, and Trump’s comments following it.
“We have seen what happened at the Tree of Life synagogue,” Harris said, referring to the massacre in October of 11 worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue complex.
“The vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us, and we need leadership in this country that recognizes that,” she said. “There’s a lot of work to do, and certainly it’s going to start with the top and not fueling the division we have seen.”
Harris formally launched her campaign over the weekend in Oakland, adopting the slogan, “America, we are better than this.” She is the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, and her husband is Jewish.
The Pittsburgh shooting was carried out by a gunman who blamed a Jewish group, HIAS, for helping refugees resettle in the United States. While the Charlottesville protests were organized by a white supremacist group and dominated by neo-Nazis, anti-Semites and white supremacists, Trump insisted that there were “very fine people” who had joined the protests to defend a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>