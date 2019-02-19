Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Malia Obama kept secret Facebook account, called Trump 'evil' - report

Eldest daughter of former US president Barak Obama described President Trump as 'evil' and 'not normal.'

By
February 19, 2019 12:25
1 minute read.
Malia Obama kept secret Facebook account, called Trump 'evil' - report

U.S. President Barack Obama congratulates his daughter Malia on her birthday during the Independence Day celebration at the White House in Washington U.S., July 4, 2016.. (photo credit: YURI GRIPAS / REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Malia Obama, daughter of former US president Barak Obama, kept a secret social media account in which she lashed out at current US President Donald Trump claiming he is "evil" and that it "isn't normal" he's in power, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

Obama is currently 21 years old. This Facebook account has not been active since 2017.

 
She released a picture of a series of post-it notes with the messages "Donald Trump is President"; "This is not normal"; "Donald Trump is evil"; and "Don't be complacent."

The post was well received by Finnegan Biden, granddaughter of former Democratic vice president Joe Biden.

"Never saw this, I like it," Biden wrote on the Facebook page in response to Obama's posts.

The rest of the content on the page is non-political, focusing on selfies and pictures from parties and vacations.


This is not the first time that the child of a former president has received media attention. In 2001, then-president George W. Bush's daughters Jenna and Barbara were arrested for alcohol related charges, which became national news. 

The late John McCain once said that Chelsea Clinton, daughter of then-president Bill Clinton, was "ugly." Though it did not catch fire at the time, it was later revealed by various media outlets.

      

 
       

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Anthony Weiner
February 19, 2019
Ex-congressman Anthony Weiner serves remainder of sentence in half-way house

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut