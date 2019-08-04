El Paso shooter's manifesto: ‘This is the last generation of white babies'

WHY DO they hate? .
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
“This is the last generation of white babies,” an online manifesto released 19 minutes before the Saturday El Paso shooting declared in an online post, that has since been removed.
American media outlets are reporting that the attack, which left 20 dead and injured dozens more, was likely motivated by racial hatred.
The suspected killer is a 21-year-old white male from Allen, Texas who allegedly drove roughly 1,000 kilometers from his home to the border town to kill people whom he deemed as a threat to “our way of life.”
Three Mexican nationals were killed in the shooting, Mexican President Andres Obrador said, CNN reported. Texas Governor Greg Abbot said the shooting is “one of the deadliest” in Texan history.
The online manifesto describes how a large Hispanic population in Texas will make it a “Democratic stronghold” and that immigration and first-generation Americans are guilty of “blending cultures” in the US, CNN reported.
In April, the Poway synagogue
was attacked by a white male who murdered a woman and injured three other people, including the rabbi. The killer posted an online manifesto on 8chan in which he blamed Jewish-Americans for planning a “genocide of the European race.” The online social media site he used was similar to the one used by the El Paso attacker.
Created in 2013, 8chan maintains that its online platform are heavily monitored and promises users a “free speech friendly” platform. It has been linked to posts about mass shooting, racial hate and child pornography int he past.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>