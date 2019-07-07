NATO no more? Biden says Trump will lead to the organization's implosion

US Vice President Joe Biden.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Joseph Biden, former US Vice President and current front-runner among Democrats who wish to run for US election in 2020, "promised" that if Donald Trump is re-elected, NATO will dissipate sooner rather than later, according to a report by The Washington Times.
During an interview with CNN host Chris Cuomo, Biden said “If he wins reelection, I promise you, there’ll be no NATO in four years or five years."
Trump's distaste for NATO has been a hot topic for a few years now. According to a January New York Time
s report, Trump considered withdrawing from NATO various times in 2018.
According to the Washington Times
report, Biden did not hide his distaste when discussing Trump's affinity for cozying up to leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. Biden suggested Trump was "absolutely dissing” allies and “embracing thugs”.
A US-led NATO implosion would mean the dissociation of a trade organization that encompasses 29 countries who, combined, make up over 70% of the global total of military spending.
“The idea that we can go it alone with no alliances for the next 20 or 30 years is a disaster,” Biden said.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>