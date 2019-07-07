Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

NATO no more? Biden says Trump will lead to the organization's implosion

During an interview with CNN host Chris Cuomo, Biden said “If he wins reelection, I promise you, there’ll be no NATO in four years or five years."

By BRADLEY LEVIN
July 7, 2019 14:28
1 minute read.
US Vice President Joe Biden

US Vice President Joe Biden. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Joseph Biden, former US Vice President and current front-runner among Democrats who wish to run for US election in 2020, "promised" that if Donald Trump is re-elected, NATO will dissipate sooner rather than later, according to a report by The Washington Times.

During an interview with CNN host Chris Cuomo, Biden said “If he wins reelection, I promise you, there’ll be no NATO in four years or five years."

Trump's distaste for NATO has been a hot topic for a few years now. According to a January New York Times report, Trump considered withdrawing from NATO various times in 2018.

According to the Washington Times report, Biden did not hide his distaste when discussing Trump's affinity for cozying up to leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. Biden suggested Trump was "absolutely dissing” allies and “embracing thugs”.

A US-led NATO implosion would mean the dissociation of a trade organization that encompasses 29 countries who, combined, make up over 70% of the global total of military spending.

“The idea that we can go it alone with no alliances for the next 20 or 30 years is a disaster,” Biden said.


