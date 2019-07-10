NC House candidate invoked Schindler while supporting anti-LGBTQ policies

North Carolina's House of Representatives convenes as the legislature considers repealing the controversial HB2 law limiting bathroom access for transgender people in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. on December 21, 2016. .
(photo credit: JONATHAN DRAKE / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A Republican candidate for a congressional House seat in North Carolina invoked Oskar Schindler during an email exchange about enforcing anti-LGBTQ policies.
Dan Bishop, currently a state senator, was discussing with conservative activists how to minimize the 2017 partial repeal of the state’s “bathroom bill,” which barred transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice.
In the emails obtained by Real Facts NC
, a liberal nonprofit, Bishop expressed support for an exemption to allow small businesses to refuse “creative” services to LGBTQ people — such as in the case that saw a Colorado baker refuse to bake a cake for a same-sex couple.
When one conservative activist asked which types of business owners Bishop was seeking to “protect,” he responded by referencing Oskar Schindler, the German businessman who saved more than a thousand Jews during the Holocaust.
“As Oscar (sic) Schindler said, as many as we can,” Bishop wrote in response.
That’s a paraphrased quote from Steven Spielberg’s 1994 film “Schindler’s List,” which chronicles Schindler’s efforts to save as many Jews as he could by hiring them to work in his factories so they could avoid being deported to death camps.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>