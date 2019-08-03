Nikki Haley criticizes Donald Trump on Twitter

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers remarks to the press announcing the US's withdrawal from the UN's Human Rights Council at the Department of State in Washington, US, June 19, 2018.
(photo credit: TOYA SARNO JORDAN / REUTERS)
X
In an unprecedented event, Nikki Haley outwardly criticized US President Donald Trump.
On Friday night, former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, responded to one of President Trump’s tweets with disdain.
The president tweeted “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”
To which Haley, responded “This is so unnecessary. .”
Her tweet has since gained traction, with more than 39,000 likes and 4,000 retweets. The president has yet to respond to her tweet, but Trump advisor, Kellyanne Conway, was quick to back Trump.
She tweeted, “THIS is so unnecessary. Trump-PENCE2020”
Trump’s remarks come after he went head to head with Maryland Representative Elijah Cummings earlier this week. The burglary happened the same day as Trump made racist comments about Cummings.
Haley was not the only one who criticized Trump. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois congressman, also took to twitter to criticize the president’s seemingly mocking response.
Kinzinger tweeted, ““It’s childish, and yet it’s getting really old.” This is not the first time the congressman has criticized Trump.
Cummings has yet to respond to the tweet. He made a statement about the burglary and said he was able to scare the intruder away.
