Nikki Haley to release new book in November

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley will release her nook book in November, according to a web release by publisher St. Martin’s Press.



The work, “With all Due Respect: Defending America With Grit and Grace,” will hit the shelves on November 12 and be available at Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble in hard copy, and digitally on Audible and Apple Books, among other places.



The publisher is describing the book as, “a revealing, dramatic, deeply personal book about the most significant events of our time” and says it will encapsulate Haley’s “sensitive approach” to tragic events, as well as her “confident representation” of America’s interests during her time as ambassador.



Haley served the US as ambassador from 2017 to 2018. Before that, she served as the 116th governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017. She is also a former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.



The book promises to likewise offer a first-hand perspective on major national and international matters, as well as a behind-the-scenes account of her tenure in the Trump administration.



“This book reveals a woman who can hold her own—and better—in domestic and international power politics, a diplomat who is unafraid to take a principled stand even when it is unpopular, and a leader who seeks to bring Americans together in divisive times,” the publisher writes.



This is Haley’s second book. Her first work, “Can't Is Not An Option: My American Story,” came out in 2012 and details her rise from a small town beginning to governor.



Haley returned to the private sector at the end of 2018.

