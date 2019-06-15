On his birthday, Trump vows U.S. will ‘never be a socialist country’

U.S. President Donald Trump looks at supporters before boarding Air Force One after addressing a Trump 2020 re-election campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, U.S. May 20, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
US President Donald Trump was greeted with a chorus of “Happy Birthday” on Friday when he stepped out to the White House lawn. The song, marking the President’s 73’d birthday, was sung by both his aids on stage and those present among the crowd.
Trump thanked them all and joked “you must like what I’m about to say.”
He quickly went on to attack “socialist health care” which, he said, would “crush American workers with higher taxes.”
Trump's campaign is betting that whoever emerges with the Democratic nomination next year will have been forced to embrace a sweeping healthcare reform proposal that may spook moderate voters, Reuters reported.
On a lighter note, Trump supporters hope to gather two million birthday wishes for him this year for an e-greeting card.
Trump spoke for roughly 50 minutes in ‘Fox and Friends’ in which he said he might eat a piece of cake for his birthday but not much else is planned.
“If I were a Democrat liberal, I think I'd say I was the greatest president in history," Trump said on the show.
