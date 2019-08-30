One Jewish presidential candidate made the next Democratic debate

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks after the senate voted on a resolution ending U.S. military support for the war in Yemen on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)





Wednesday night marked the deadline to qualify for the next Democratic presidential debate, and several hopefuls didn’t make the cut. The only remaining Jewish candidate is Sen. Bernie Sanders.

