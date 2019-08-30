One Jewish presidential candidate made the next Democratic debate

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks after the senate voted on a resolution ending U.S. military support for the war in Yemen on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2018..
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
Wednesday night marked the deadline to qualify for the next Democratic presidential debate, and several hopefuls didn’t make the cut. The only remaining Jewish candidate is Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Author Marianne Williamson, who has cited Torah on the campaign trail and become a hit on social media, failed to hit either of the requirements — polling at the minimum 2 percent of the vote and securing 130,000 unique donors.
Sen. Michael Bennet
, who was born to a Holocaust survivor mother but does not identify as Jewish, also failed to qualify.
Sen. Cory Booker
, who frequently shows off his Hebrew
, passed the threshold. The biggest name to drop out of the race before next month’s debate in Houston was Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.
Along with Sanders and Booker, here are the other qualifiers: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg
, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris
, Amy Klobuchar
, Beto O’Rourke
, Elizabeth Warren
and Andrew Yang.
Read more on some of the remaining candidates here
.
