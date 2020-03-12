President Donald Trump addresses nation about coronavirus - WATCH

Trump clarified in his remarks that the new restrictions would not apply to the United Kingdom. "At the same time, we are monitoring the situation in China, in South Korea, and as their situation improves, we will reevaluate the restrictions and warnings that are currently in place for a possible early opening," the president added.

The president addressed the nation amidst sharp declines in Wall Street and reassured Americans that the US economy is strong enough to get through the crisis. "We have the greatest economy anywhere in the world by far," Trump said. "Financial institutions are fully capitalized and incredibly strong. Our unemployment is at a historic low. This vast economic prosperity gives us the flexibility to face any threat that comes our way."

"This is not a financial crisis," the president continued. "This is just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation and as a world."

"Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow," Trump added. "Every community faces different risks, and it is critical for you to follow the guidelines of your local officials who are working closely with our federal health experts, and they are the best for all Americans." He called the American public to take extra precautions "and practice good hygiene."

"Each of us has a role to play in defending this virus. Wash your hands; clean often used surfaces; cover your face and mouth if you sneeze or cough, and most of all, if you are sick or not feeling well, stay home," said Trump.

"To ensure that working Americans impacted by the virus can stay at home without fear of financial hardship, I will soon be taking emergency action, which is unprecedented to provide financial relief," he promised. "This will be targeted for workers who are ill, quarantined, or caring for others due to virus."

Travel restrictions announced on Wednesday by President Donald Trump ban most foreign nationals who have traveled to Schengen Area countries in Europe during the previous 14 days from entering the United States, the Homeland Security Department said.

The restrictions, meant to combat the spread of the coronavirus, do not apply to legal permanent residents of the United States, nor does it generally apply to immediate family members of American citizens, DHS said in a statement.

DHS acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in the statement he plans to issue a notice in the next 48 hours that would require U.S. passengers who have been in Schengen Area countries to travel through select airports with enhanced screening.



