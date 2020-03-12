The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

President Donald Trump addresses nation about coronavirus - WATCH

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MARCH 12, 2020 03:54
U.S. President Trump holds news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS)
U.S. President Trump holds news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday night that the US will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. "The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight," the president said during a live speech from the oval office. "These restrictions subject to conditions on the ground," he added. "There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings."


Trump clarified in his remarks that the new restrictions would not apply to the United Kingdom. "At the same time, we are monitoring the situation in China, in South Korea, and as their situation improves, we will reevaluate the restrictions and warnings that are currently in place for a possible early opening," the president added.

The president addressed the nation amidst sharp declines in Wall Street and reassured Americans that the US economy is strong enough to get through the crisis. "We have the greatest economy anywhere in the world by far," Trump said. "Financial institutions are fully capitalized and incredibly strong. Our unemployment is at a historic low. This vast economic prosperity gives us the flexibility to face any threat that comes our way."
"This is not a financial crisis," the president continued. "This is just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation and as a world."
"Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow," Trump added. "Every community faces different risks, and it is critical for you to follow the guidelines of your local officials who are working closely with our federal health experts, and they are the best for all Americans." He called the American public to take extra precautions "and practice good hygiene."
"Each of us has a role to play in defending this virus. Wash your hands; clean often used surfaces; cover your face and mouth if you sneeze or cough, and most of all, if you are sick or not feeling well, stay home," said Trump.
"To ensure that working Americans impacted by the virus can stay at home without fear of financial hardship, I will soon be taking emergency action, which is unprecedented to provide financial relief," he promised. "This will be targeted for workers who are ill, quarantined, or caring for others due to virus."  

Travel restrictions announced on Wednesday by President Donald Trump ban most foreign nationals who have traveled to Schengen Area countries in Europe during the previous 14 days from entering the United States, the Homeland Security Department said.
The restrictions, meant to combat the spread of the coronavirus, do not apply to legal permanent residents of the United States, nor does it generally apply to immediate family members of American citizens, DHS said in a statement.
DHS acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in the statement he plans to issue a notice in the next 48 hours that would require U.S. passengers who have been in Schengen Area countries to travel through select airports with enhanced screening.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags United States Donald Trump coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The absence of the Left By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
2 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
5 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by