Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Racially and ethnically motivated terrorism rose alarmingly in 2018

White supremacist and other racially motivated terror organizations were copying strategies from armed Islamist groups.

By REUTERS
November 4, 2019 13:14
1 minute read.
WHY DO they hate?

WHY DO they hate? . (photo credit: REUTERS)

Ethnically and racially driven terrorism rose alarmingly in 2018 both worldwide and in the United States, and groups have often mimicked the tactics of armed Islamist militants to radicalize and recruit people, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

"Similar to Islamist terrorism this breed of terrorism is inspired by hateful, supremacist and intolerant ideology," Nathan Sales, the State Department's counterterrorism coordinator, told a briefing, adding that the 2018 attack by a gunman who killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh was an example of the rising trend.

"Make no mistake we will confront all forms of terrorism no matter what ideology inspires it," Sales said.



He added that white supremacist and other racially motivated terror organizations were copying strategies from armed Islamist groups.



"They are in a sense learning from their jihadist predecessors in terms of their ability to raise money and move money, in terms of their ability to radicalize and recruit."



Mass shootings that killed dozens of people this year in the United States have fueled a long-running debate over gun control.



In August, a suspected white nationalist shot dead 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, shortly after posting an anti-Hispanic manifesto online.



U.S. President Donald Trump said after the shooting that Americans “must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy” and blamed the internet and violent video games for fostering violence but some Democrats and El Paso residents said Trump's own rhetoric about an immigrant “invasion” had contributed to racial division.



Asked if any neo-Nazi or white supremacist groups inside the United States had been identified as terrorist organizations, Sales said State Department deferred to the FBI and Department of Homeland Security when it comes to combating domestic terrorism threats.



But he added that the State Department was working with technology companies to develop positive narratives against hateful messages and international partners to mobilize action against these networks.


Related Content

November 4, 2019
Nancy Pelosi warns Democratic Presidential contenders of left-wing lurch

By CODY LEVINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings