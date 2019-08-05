Rashida Tlaib Twitter bashes Ivanka Trump: 'Your prayers aren't working'

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens to testimony during a hearing of the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee on "Confronting White Supremacy (Part I): The Consequences of Inaction" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 15, 2019. (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

"Your prayers aren't working," U.S. Representative for Michigan Rashida Tlaib lashed out at US President Donald's Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump on Monday morning Israel time.



Trump expressed her solidarity via Twitter with the victims of the weekend's El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio shootings in a tweet: "As our nation mourns the senseless loss of life in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio and prays for the victims and their loved ones, we must also raise our voices in rejection of these heinous and cowardly acts of hate, terror and violence."

As our nation mourns the senseless loss of life in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio and prays for the victims and their loved ones, we must also raise our voices in rejection of these heinous and cowardly acts of hate, terror and violence. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 4, 2019

Your prayers aren't working. Try checking your dad on his tweets. 251 mass shootings in the U.S. in 216 days.



He incites violence every day w/ his hate agenda & racism. More people are dying b/c he fails to fight white supremacist terrorists.



They are the ones who hate America. https://t.co/dYzF2G7fEa — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 4, 2019

Do not politicize mass shootings



The Ohio gunman described himself as pro-Satan 'leftist' who supported Elizabeth Warren



I do not blame @ewarren for 9 people being dead



Unfortunately, most Democrats running for President are blaming Trump



This is sick and wrong — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 5, 2019





They have been 250 mass shootings this year. And she is 100% correct. We lack true leadership in the WH, and we need a person with some fortitude to help solve this crisis. Trump is not that person. He is actually making things worse, with his racist rhetoric. — RLW (@docron2e) August 5, 2019

Tlaib told the first daughter that her prayers were not working."Try checking your dad on his tweets," Tlaib tweeted. "251 mass shootings in the U.S. in 216 days. He incites violence every day w/ his hate agenda & racism. More people are dying b/c he fails to fight white supremacist terrorists. They are the ones who hate America."The Twitter attack came one day after two mass shootings struck the United States, killing and maiming dozens of people. The attack in El Paso has been deemed racially motivated domestic terrorism. The Ohio attack remains under investigation.Tlaib's comment on Twitter received immediate backlash from many users within the online community, many accusing her of using the tragedy for political gain, others calling the move out right disrespectful to the victims.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



