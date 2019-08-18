Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rashida Tlaib releases photograph of other grandma: ‘One fierce woman’

The US congresswoman recently gained world-wide attention after she was granted permission to visit her other grandmother, and canceled the visit.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 18, 2019 16:05
1 minute read.
Rashida Tlaib releases photograph of other grandma: ‘One fierce woman’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens to testimony during a hearing of the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee on "Confronting White Supremacy (Part I): The Consequences of Inaction" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 15, 2019. (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib released a photograph of her other grandmother, saying “she was proud of being from Beit Hanina and was one fierce woman.”

Tlaib has mentioned her living grandmother who lives in Beit Ur al-Fauka, in the West Bank, many times, but this seems to be the first time she has discussed her other one. Tlaib did not write her other grandmother’s name and it appears she is no longer alive.

"Sitty" is Arabic for "grandmother."


The US congresswoman requested that Interior Minister Arye Deri grant her permission to visit her grandmother in Beit Ur al-Fauka, citing the woman is in her 90’s and this could be the last time she gets to see her. Deri granted permission, as Tlaib was willing at the time to commit to not endorse any calls to boycott the Jewish state while in the West Bank.

She later changed her mind and canceled the visit.

US President Donald Trump mocked her public change of heart, saying she must not love her grandmother all that much.




Related Content

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks after the senate voted on a resolution ending U.S. military sup
August 18, 2019
Sanders evokes Holocaust connection, promises 'war with white nationalism'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings