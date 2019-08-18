Rashida Tlaib releases photograph of other grandma: ‘One fierce woman’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens to testimony during a hearing of the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee on "Confronting White Supremacy (Part I): The Consequences of Inaction" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 15, 2019. (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib released a photograph of her other grandmother, saying “she was proud of being from Beit Hanina and was one fierce woman.”



Tlaib has mentioned her living grandmother who lives in Beit Ur al-Fauka, in the West Bank, many times, but this seems to be the first time she has discussed her other one. Tlaib did not write her other grandmother’s name and it appears she is no longer alive.

This was my other #MyPalestinianSitty who no one could mess with. She was proud of being from #BeitHanina and was one fierce woman. pic.twitter.com/6VKUArdekD — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 18, 2019

Rep. Tlaib wrote a letter to Israeli officials desperately wanting to visit her grandmother. Permission was quickly granted, whereupon Tlaib obnoxiously turned the approval down, a complete setup. The only real winner here is Tlaib’s grandmother. She doesn’t have to see her now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

"Sitty" is Arabic for "grandmother."The US congresswoman requested that Interior Minister Arye Deri grant her permission to visit her grandmother in Beit Ur al-Fauka, citing the woman is in her 90’s and this could be the last time she gets to see her. Deri granted permission, as Tlaib was willing at the time to commit to not endorse any calls to boycott the Jewish state while in the West Bank.She later changed her mind and canceled the visit.US President Donald Trump mocked her public change of heart, saying she must not love her grandmother all that much.

