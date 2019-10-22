Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rep. Ilhan Omar having an affair with campaign manager - report

Omar is reportedly seeing Tim Mynett, the head of a consulting agency her campaign hired in 2018.

By
October 22, 2019 08:16
1 minute read.
Rep. Ilhan Omar having an affair with campaign manager - report

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) participates in a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, US, April 10, 2019. (photo credit: JIM BOURG/ REUTERS)

US Congresswoman and supporter of the boycott, divestment and sanction (BDS) movement Ilhan Omar is having an affair with her campaign strategist, according to the Daily Mail.

Omar is reportedly seeing Tim Mynett, head of a consulting agency that her campaign hired in 2018. He was seen entering her apartment in mid-September and leaving the following morning.

The website reports that Omar denied divorcing her husband Ahmed Hirsi for months, despite her having reportedly left their home. She filed for divorce in the beginning of October, after the incident in which Mynett slept at her D.C. apartment.

Mynett's wife Beth reportedly filed for divorce in August. Mynett's political consultation company, E Street Group, has been advising Omar's campaign since 2018.

Beth claimed in her divorce papers that he made a "shocking declaration of love" for Omar when breaking off their relationship in April. Mynett denied the accusations, claiming that Beth was attempting to "ruin his career" after an unhappy seven-year marriage.

Furthermore, she is reportedly giving a fight in court, as she worries that Omar poses a risk to her and Mynett's 13-year-old son, asking for primary custody.

Omar and Mynett reportedly live in the D.C. apartment together whenever she is in the area, and are planning vacations together to Jamaica.


The Daily Mail published photographs, as well, of the two walking out of a D.C. apartment together and driving away.

Although they were never photographed entering or leaving the apartment together, the pair spent the night together on several occasions throughout September. Two of the nights ended in Omar flying back to her then-husband Hirsi.

Hirsi reportedly "wants a court to grant joint legal and physical custody of their three kids," according to the Daily Mail.

Omar reportedly left Hirsi once before to pursue a relationship with another man, Ahmed Elmi, who many rumored is her brother – a claim Omar has repeatedly refused to discuss.


Related Content

October 22, 2019
U.S. diplomat who questioned 'crazy' policy to testify in Trump probe

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings