Rep. Ilhan Omar having an affair with campaign manager - report

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) participates in a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, US, April 10, 2019. (photo credit: JIM BOURG/ REUTERS)

US Congresswoman and supporter of the boycott, divestment and sanction (BDS) movement Ilhan Omar is having an affair with her campaign strategist, according to the Daily Mail.



Omar is reportedly seeing Tim Mynett, head of a consulting agency that her campaign hired in 2018. He was seen entering her apartment in mid-September and leaving the following morning.

The website reports that Omar denied divorcing her husband Ahmed Hirsi for months, despite her having reportedly left their home. She filed for divorce in the beginning of October, after the incident in which Mynett slept at her D.C. apartment.Mynett's wife Beth reportedly filed for divorce in August. Mynett's political consultation company, E Street Group, has been advising Omar's campaign since 2018.Beth claimed in her divorce papers that he made a "shocking declaration of love" for Omar when breaking off their relationship in April. Mynett denied the accusations, claiming that Beth was attempting to "ruin his career" after an unhappy seven-year marriage.Furthermore, she is reportedly giving a fight in court, as she worries that Omar poses a risk to her and Mynett's 13-year-old son, asking for primary custody.Omar and Mynett reportedly live in the D.C. apartment together whenever she is in the area, and are planning vacations together to Jamaica.The Daily Mail published photographs, as well, of the two walking out of a D.C. apartment together and driving away.Although they were never photographed entering or leaving the apartment together, the pair spent the night together on several occasions throughout September. Two of the nights ended in Omar flying back to her then-husband Hirsi.Hirsi reportedly "wants a court to grant joint legal and physical custody of their three kids," according to the Daily Mail. Omar reportedly left Hirsi once before to pursue a relationship with another man, Ahmed Elmi, who many rumored is her brother – a claim Omar has repeatedly refused to discuss.

