The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

Romney says US Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political

"There's no question but that the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political. And I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations," Romney said.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 6, 2020 04:34
US Senator Mitt Romney announces his intention to vote to convict US president Donald Trump for abuse of power during Senate debate ahead of the resumption and final vote in the Trump impeachment trial in this frame grab from video shot in the Senate Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, February (photo credit: REUTERS/US SENATE TV/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
US Senator Mitt Romney announces his intention to vote to convict US president Donald Trump for abuse of power during Senate debate ahead of the resumption and final vote in the Trump impeachment trial in this frame grab from video shot in the Senate Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, February
(photo credit: REUTERS/US SENATE TV/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, the lone Republican to vote to convict President Donald Trump of abuse of power following his impeachment, said on Thursday a Senate Republican investigation of Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden appeared politically motivated.
Romney told reporters a probe of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, by Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson would be better pursued by the FBI or another federal agency "if there's something of significance that needs to be evaluated."
Johnson is poised to issue the first subpoena in an investigation of Hunter Biden's seat on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma when his father was U.S. vice president. Hunter Biden's role has been attacked as corrupt without evidence by Trump and congressional Republicans.
"There's no question but that the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political. And I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations," Romney, a member of the homeland security panel, said.
Trump was impeached on abuse-of-power and obstruction charges in the Democratic-led House of Representatives after he asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in July. He was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate.
Democrats said Trump was trying to shore up his re-election prospects by targeting Biden.
Trump continues to question Hunter Biden's position at Burisma. "That will be a major issue in the campaign," Trump told Fox News on Wednesday night. "I will bring that up all the time."
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Johnson had been looking into the matter before Biden surged in the nomination race this week.
"Joe's been around a long time. He knows that this sort of thing will be looked at when you become the likely nominee of your party," McConnell told Fox News.
Romney's comments suggested Johnson could have difficulty getting his committee to approve a subpoena of Andrii Telizhenko, a former Ukrainian diplomat and consultant for Blue Star Strategies, a lobbying and consulting firm. Johnson alleges Blue Star sought to leverage Hunter Biden's Burisma role to make inroads with the State Department.
Johnson plans a committee vote on the subpoena next week. Romney declined to say how he would vote. With Republicans' 8-6 majority on the panel, one Republican "no" could deadlock the subpoena question.
Democrats have said Johnson's investigation could aid disinformation efforts by Russia. Senator Gary Peters, the committee's top Democrat, said he believes Republican members have qualms about the probe. 


Tags joe biden republicans Mitt Romney Hunter Biden
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The big winner in Israel's elections is the Joint List By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will coronavirus bring Netanyahu and Gantz together? By YAAKOV KATZ
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu getting defectors is 'worst of all evils' By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus and Israeli electoral ills By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
5 Health Ministry denies Israel to quarantine American tourists
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a tent during his visit to the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, for discussion on the coronavirus, February 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by