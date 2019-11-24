The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoes treatment at Johns Hopkins hospital

The Supreme Court Justice missed courtroom arguments earlier this month due to illness.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 12:13
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins Hospital following the onset of flu symptoms throughout the day, court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg revealed Saturday.
Bader Ginsburg initially received care at Washington's Sibley Memorial Hospital, after experiencing what the Supreme Court described as "chills and a fever," before the staff recommended that she be transferred to Johns Hopkins, one of the top-rated hospitals in the country, for further evaluation and treatment of a possible infection.
According to the statement, Bader Ginsburg responded positively to intravenous antibiotics as well as fluids and is expected to be released early Sunday.
In relation to her most recent symptoms, Bader Ginsburg missed courtroom arguments earlier this month. She was not present for oral arguments in two cases.
Chief Justice John Roberts announced from the bench that Bader Ginsburg was “indisposed due to illness.”
A court spokesman told reporters that she was home with a stomach virus and would read the briefs and transcripts of the oral arguments in the cases.
Bader Ginsburg, 86, underwent treatment in August for “a localized malignant tumor” on her pancreas. She had surgery last year to remove a cancerous growth from her left lung, her third bout with cancer.
She is one of three Jewish justices on the court and leads its liberal minority. She is currently the high court’s oldest justice.
Marcy Oster/JTA contributed to this report.


