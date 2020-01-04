The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Sanders, Khana, seek to block funding to US military strike against Iran

While such a measure was passed, it was later stripped from NDAA when it was approved in December.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JANUARY 4, 2020 03:16
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and California Representative, Ro Khanna, introduced on Friday legislation that would prohibit funding "for offensive military force in or against Iran without prior congressional authorization."
In a joint statement by of the two, they argued that measures to restrict funds for such military activities were passed by a bipartisan, 251-margin vote in the House of Representatives, but were later stripped from the National Defense Authorization Act adopted by Congress in December.
"I am introducing a bill with Rep. Khanna to stop Donald Trump from illegally taking us to war against Iran," Sanders tweeted. "It's working-class kids who will have to fight and die in a disastrous new Middle East conflict—not the children of billionaires."
"Today, we are seeing a dangerous escalation that brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East," Khanna said in his statement. "A war with Iran could cost countless lives and trillions of more dollars and lead to even more deaths, more conflict, more displacement in that already highly volatile region of the world."
"Our legislation blocks Pentagon funding for any unilateral actions this president takes to wage war against Iran without Congressional authorization," he continued. "We must invest in the needs of the American people, not spend trillions more on endless wars."
 
President Trump had spoken in the past in favor of an America First policy, in 2019 his decision to pull out American forces out of Syria was slammed for being seen as an abonnement of America’s Kurdish allies in the region. 
While a serving US President usually needs Congress to officially declare war, the US did not declare a "state of war" against any nation since 1942.
Instead, it declared "authorization to use military force" such as in the 2003 Iraq War. 
Likewise, the War on Terror is grounded in the 2001 Congress resolution which authorized the use of Military Force against terrorists.    

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this article  
  
  


Tags Iran Donald Trump Bernie Sanders
