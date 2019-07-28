Sanders would 'absolutely' consider using foreign aid as leverage on Israel

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks after the senate voted on a resolution ending U.S. military support for the war in Yemen on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)

WASHINGTON - Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Friday that he would "absolutely" consider using foreign aid as leverage to get the Israeli government to act differently.





During an interview to the liberal podcast "Pod Save America," he added: "We are giving large sums of money," but then asked to take a step back and to clarify his point of view: "let me back it up before the tweets start flowing," said the Democratic hopeful. "I lived in Israel. I worked in a Kibbutz for a number of months. I have family in Israel. I am Jewish. I am not anti-Israel. I believe that the people of Israel have absolutely the right to live in peace, independence, and security, end of discussion."

"But I think what has happened is in recent years under Netanyahu you have an extreme right-wing government with many racist tendencies," he continued. "The role of the United States - and this is not easy - is to try to finally bring peace to the Middle East and to treat the Palestinian people with a kind of respect and dignity they deserve."

Sanders, who is known as a fierce critic of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that "Our policy cannot just be pro-Israel, pro-Israel, pro-Israel. It is got to be pro region working with all of the people, all of the countries in that area."

"What we need to do is not say we're 100% pro-Israel or 100% pro-Saudi Arabia. We hate Iran; We hate the Palestinians. That is not the role that the United States of America should play," the senator added.

"You got to bring people together and say, you don't want to spend a whole lot of money, not only in aid to Israel, to Egypt, we have spent trillions of dollars on the war on terror, and I, as president, would like to sit down in a room with a leadership of Saudi Arabia with the leadership of Iran, with the leadership of the Palestinians, with the leadership of Israel, and hammer out some damn agreements, which will try to end the conflicts that exist there forever."

