Sarsour on 'Deal of Century': I reject any deal from a fascist administration

Women's March co-founder Linda Sarsour has slammed Jared Kushner and US President Donald Trump over the "Deal of the Century."



"Jared Kushner is the last person that should be trying to bring peace to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," Sarsour told activist and host Zainab Salbi in an interview on the Yahoo! News show Through Her Eyes.

"The Palestinian people were governing themselves before the creation of the State of Israel," the Palestinian-American activist said. "We were a nation that co-existed inside of Palestine with Jews and with Muslims and Christians and I know that we can get back to a day where we can live in co-existence, where we can live in peace and it's not going to be at the hands of a fascist like Trump nor is it going to be at the hands of his son in-law."Asked what she thought about Trump's "Deal of the Century," Sarsour said that Trump "has no idea what a deal is... he's a man who has filed for bankruptcy many times. He doesn't know what a deal is and he is not going to be able to bring peace to that part of the world.""I reject any deals from a fascist administration that is anti-Arab, anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian in the policies that have already been put forward by this administration," she added.During the interview, Sarsour insinuated that the Trump Administration and right-wing leaders are to blame for the rise of antisemitism from the Right, noting that there is absolutely on a rise in antisemitism, which is very scary, adding that the Right makes people feel unsafe.As a member of the Progressive Left, Sarsour claimed that people do not distinguish between feeling unsafe and feeling uncomfortable."The Progressive Left is sometimes very uncomfortable for staunch pro-Israel supporters, but what's very clear to me is that the Progressive Left does not make Jews feel unsafe," she explained. "And that's the distinction for me, are you going to be uncomfortable in the Progressive Left as someone who supports the State of Israel? 100% that is going to happen and I don't see anything wrong with that."Sarsour told Slabi that she has opinions and positions that she holds and "I'm not going to hide my positions to make anyone else feel comfortable."The women's activist is a staunch supporter of the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement and has shared vehemently anti-Israel sentiments.On Monday, Sarsour attacked the bi-partisan black-Jewish Congressional caucus on Twitter, which was formed to bring Blacks and Jews together to back hate crimes legislation and combat White supremacist ideology and actions. The caucus was launched after a meeting convened by the American Jewish Committee in January.She quoted the tweet by the American Jewish Committee that announced the caucus and its founders, who include Reps. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), as well as Reps. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.), Will Hurd (R-Texas) and John Lewis, (D-Ga.).In a series of tweets, she wrote: “Ah I see, @DWStweets didn’t want to march with the Women’s March citing 'bigotry,' but has no problem aligning & partnering with @leezeldin, a notorious anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, anti-Muslim bigot who also targeted a Black Muslim Congresswoman. We know the truth. This is a joke,” Sarsour first tweeted on June 4."Sarsour also retweeted and wrote several messages accusing Zeldin of targeting Muslim Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.

