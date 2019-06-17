Senator Cruz to Pelosi: Pass a House resolution condemning antisemitism

Former Republican U.S. presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz speaks during the third night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
WASHINGTON - Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Monday called on Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, to pass a resolution condemning all forms of antisemitism after the Senate last week adopted a unanimous, bipartisan resolution against antisemitism. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) joined Cruz, and the two introduced a resolution that addresses the antisemitism in the US. Dozens of senators joined as co-sponsors.
"In the United States, Jews have suffered from systematic discrimination in the form of exclusion from home ownership in certain neighborhoods, prohibition from staying in certain hotels, restrictions upon membership in private clubs and other associations, limitations upon admission to certain educational institutions and other barriers to equal justice under the law," the two wrote in their resolution.
"Jews have faced, and continue to face, false accusations of divided loyalty between the United States and Israel, false claims that they purchase political power with money, and false accusations about control of the financial system, along with other negative stereotypes. Jews are the targets of the majority of hate crimes committed in the United States against any religious group, including attacks on houses of worship and Jewish community centers."
On Monday, Cruz urged Pelosi to follow suit and to pass a similar resolution at the House of Representatives. "Last week, the Senate came together and in one voice condemned antisemitism as a unique prejudice with a unique history, which has resulted in unique horrors throughout history," Cruz wrote to Pelosi. "The House has thus far been unable to pass a similar resolution, and the last effort ended with them throwing everything they could think of into a resolution."
"Meanwhile antisemitism continues to rise, from attacks on Jewish houses of worship to street beatings in New York. The House should try again, and I call on Speaker Pelosi to introduce and let the House vote on this strong, straightforward condemnation of antisemitism, which has now received the support of every single U.S. senator, 100 to nothing."