Sex and the City actress shuts down Sanders supporters who boo Clinton

"In 2016 I supported Hillary for President. But this year, I’m all in for Bernie," Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon tweeted.

By RACHEL WOLF  
FEBRUARY 11, 2020 20:14
Actress Cynthia Nixon introduces Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders during a campaign rally one day before the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Rindge, New Hampshire, U.S., February 10, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
Actress Cynthia Nixon introduces Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders during a campaign rally one day before the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Rindge, New Hampshire, U.S., February 10, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon, who released a Senator Bernie Sanders endorsement video on Saturday, was met with boos in New Hampshire when she said Hillary Clinton's name in a speech.
"Four years ago, I supported Hillary Clinton," Nixon began. She was immediately met with loud boos. "Oh no, oh no, we're not going to do that here," she replied immediately, and was met with cheers.

According to the Huffington Post, Nixon explained that she supported Clinton because she "wanted a woman president and I thought she was incredibly qualified. And I thought she was unbeatable, but it’s four years later.”
"In 2016 I supported Hillary for President. But this year, I’m all in for Bernie. His ideas are wildly popular, and he’s our best chance to beat Trump. We can’t afford to nominate a candidate who will leave voters sitting at home, uninspired," Nixon tweeted with her endorsement video.

"In this same terrifying and muscular way that Trump is a force for so much of what is bad in this country, in this world, Bernie has that same kind of muscularity of vision, but for good," Nixon says in the video. "I want Bernie because I know he's for me, but I want Bernie even more because I know he's for all of us."
Nixon's speech came just ahead of the New Hampshire primaries, which began Tuesday morning.
Following a delay in results from the Iowa caucus due to technical difficulties, both Sanders and presidential hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg requested a partial recanvassing, according to Reuters. The results indicated that Buttigieg had a small lead over Sanders.


