June 27 2018
|
Tammuz, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Sheldon Adelson donates to 5 Republican candidates who opposed Iran deal

The donations came last month, a week after President Donald Trump announced that he would withdraw the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the Iran nuclear agreement.

By JTA
June 27, 2018 10:22
1 minute read.
Sheldon Adelson

Las Vegas gaming tycoon and Israel Hayom proprietor Sheldon Adelson. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Don't show it again

Sheldon Adelson donated thousands of dollars to five Republican candidates who opposed the Iran nuclear deal.

The donations came last month, a week after President Donald Trump announced that he would withdraw the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the Iran nuclear agreement, CNBC reported.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The donations went to Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock, California Rep. Mimi Walters, Utah Rep. Mia Love and the GOP candidate for Nevada’s 4th District, Cresent Hardy.

Heller, Hardy and Comstock had previously received contributions from Adelson, while Love and Walters were Adelson beneficiaries for the first time.

Trump was in Nevada last week to stump for Heller against Jewish challenger Jacky Rosen, the former synagogue president he referred to as “Wacky Jacky.”

In May, Adelson donated $30 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, a political action committee aligned with the Republicans in the House of Representatives, in order to help the House keep its GOP majority. The donation is three times as large as the amount he gave in 2016.

Adelson, a major giver to Jewish and pro-Israel causes, was among the biggest givers to Trump’s campaign and his inauguration.



Related Content

Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new
June 21, 2018
New U.S. Immigration Policy: Not child’s play

By MICHAEL WILNER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut