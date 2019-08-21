Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Stormy Daniels' attorney tells Israel about Trump: "come get your king"

"Dear Israel: Could you please come get your “King” @realDonaldTrump. With much appreciation, America," Attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted.

By ALON EINHORN
August 21, 2019 19:18
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, arrives with her attorney Michael Avenatti (L) at ABC studios to appear on The View talk show in New York City, New York, U.S.. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represented adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against US President Donald Trump, responded to Trump's tweet quoting conservative radio show host Wayne Allyn Root, who said that, "The Jewish people in Israel love him [Trump] like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God..."

Avenatti tweeted in response: "Dear Israel: Could you please come get your “King” @realDonaldTrump. With much appreciation, America"

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump quoted Root, who said that: "American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for all Jews, Blacks, Gays, everyone. And importantly, he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job."

On Tuesday night, Trump claimed that, "Any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat -- I think it shows either total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty," and then proceeded to attack Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib following a press conference the two held in response to Israel barring their entry to the country.

"Omar is a disaster for Jewish people. I can't imagine, if she has Jewish people in her district, that they could possibly vote for her,"  he said, and claimed that Tlaib is "violent, vicious and out of control."


