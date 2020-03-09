The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ted Cruz to self-quarantine after meeting coronavirus patient at CPAC

Senator Ted Cruz said that he was "informed that ten days ago at CPAC I briefly interacted with an individual who is currently symptomatic and has tested positive for COVID-19."

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MARCH 9, 2020 06:55
The ceremonial swearing in of Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the Old Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol, January 3rd, 2019. (photo credit: JACK GRUBER-USA TODAY VIA REUTERS)
The ceremonial swearing in of Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the Old Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol, January 3rd, 2019.
(photo credit: JACK GRUBER-USA TODAY VIA REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - Senator Ted Cruz of Texas announced on Sunday night that he would self-quarantine after he was notified that he briefly shook hands with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus. The brief meeting took place ten days ago, during the CPAC conference in Washington, Cruz said.
"Last night, I was informed that ten days ago at CPAC I briefly interacted with an individual who is currently symptomatic and has tested positive for COVID-19. That interaction consisted of a brief conversation and a handshake," he shared on Twitter.
Cruz added that he consulted with medical authorities and with his doctor and notified Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell.
"I'm not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy," he continued. "Given that the interaction was ten days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low," said Cruz.
"The physicians further advised that testing is not effective before symptoms manifest, and my brief interaction with the individual does not meet the CDC criteria for self-quarantine," he added, and noted that he was advised that the brief interaction "should not be concerned about potential transmission."
"Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction," Cruz's statement reads.
"Everyone should continue to treat this outbreak seriously and be driven by facts and medical science," he concluded, and added that he advises everyone to follow the CDC's recommendations.


