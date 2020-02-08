How will Trump take his revenge against his impeachment foes?

WASHINGTON — Impeachment is over, except it isn’t: We now have Impeachment, the Retribution.

“Will there be no retribution?” was a line in the official White House statement following President Donald Trump’s acquittal in the Senate.

A number of prominent Jewish lawmakers are in Trump’s sights, chief among them Rep. Adam Schiff, who led the inquiry.

Trump might have specific plans in mind. In his victory speech Thursday, the president described outcomes he would like to see, including jailings and lawsuits, before saying his lawyers advised him against those actions.

“I should have sued them, too, but when you’re president, people don’t like suing,” he said, “people” apparently referring again to his lawyers.

Retribution by presidents has precedent, most famously Richard Nixon’s enemies list. That list imagined illegal tax audits — Nixon officials refused to carry them out.

Is Trump promising something along those lines? Does he have other ideas in mind?

Adam Schiff

“He has betrayed our national security, and he will do so again. He has compromised our elections, and he will do so again,” he said. “You will not change him. You cannot constrain him. He is who he is.”

It’s not clear what legitimate retribution is available to Trump. He has suggested that Schiff should be arrested for treason for misrepresenting the president’s call to his Ukraine counterpart, but that does not meet any known definition of treason. (Schiff made clear in real time that his version of the phone call, which he included in his opening remarks on impeachment, was a parody.)

Schiff is a shoo-in in his Los Angeles-area district, and he has become a rare unifying figure in the Democratic Party because of his performance.

Trump could afflict Schiff in other ways.

Jerry Nadler

Nadler, of New York, chairs the House Judiciary Committee and has history with Trump. As a state assemblyman and then as a congressman, Nadler endeavored to frustrate Trump’s real estate plans in Manhattan, which he called “grotesque.” Trump eventually lowered but did not abandon his ambitions. Trump now describes that as a victory, although this Washington Post review of the affair suggests that Nadler had the edge in that years-long battle.

Trump mentioned Nadler in his Thursday speech but did not hint at any retribution. (Nadler, like Schiff, is in a safe Democratic district, although Nadler is facing primary challenges from the left .)

“Nadler — I know him much of my life, he’s fought me in New York for 25 years, I always beat him,” Trump said. “And I’ll probably have to beat him again.”

Nadler shows no signs of backing down, announcing this week that he will likely subpoena John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser , who has suggested he is ready to testify that Trump’s preeminent motivation in withholding aid from Ukraine was to force the country to investigate Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic political rival.

The Vindmans

Alexander Vindman is the top Ukraine staffer on the National Security Council and was among the first to raise a red flag after Trump’s conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president. One of the people he notified was his twin brother, Eugene, a White House ethics expert.

Trump in his victory speech brought up Vindman in the context of the latter’s testimony that a summary of the Trump-Zelensky conversation released by the president was incomplete . Trump mocked Vindman’s testimony, noting that additional language was eventually released, but he was still vindicated.

Chuck Schumer

The New York senator, who once was close to Trump, has been scathing during the impeachment. Schumer, the minority leader, called Trump’s pressure on Ukraine “unforgivable” and “a subversion of our democracy” in his Senate speech before the vote on Wednesday.

Religion

One of Trump’s rhetorical tactics in the wake of his acquittal has been to question the faith of his most prominent critics. On Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast, an occasion otherwise notable for bipartisan comity, Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has said she prays for him, and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the sole Republican who voted to convict Trump, and who said he was guided by his Mormon faith. Trump said he was not prepared to move on.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong, nor do I like people who say ‘I pray for you’ when they know that that’s not so,” he said. “So many people have been hurt that we can’t let that go on.”

It’s not the first time Trump has expressed anger when others do not behave the way he expects them based on their religion.

At The Atlantic, McKay Coppins got the scoop on Mitt Romney’s decision to risk the wrath of Trump and vote against the president. It’s not an article about Judaism, but it explores, with thoughtfulness, the nexus of faith and politics.

